Montemezzi: L’incantesimo

A rediscovery at the Latvian National Opera. The opera L’incantesimo was forgotten soon after its premiere. Its composer, Italo Montemezzi, was inspired by the great champions of Italian verismo, including Ruggero Leoncavallo. This resurrection of Montemezzi’s work will be performed in a double bill alongside Pagliacci. Lord Folco is out hunting in dead of winter when a hind with the face of his beloved wife Giselda appears to him in a vision. In a panic, he stabs the creature and flees. A necromancer warns him that if his love for Giselda is to survive, he must find the mortally wounded hind and bring her back to the castle with him. Meanwhile, Giselda’s own feelings for her former suitor Rinaldo have been rekindled.