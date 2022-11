Not Available

This visually stunning concert filmed at the Palazzo del Te in Mantua, Italy, features a variety of madrigals composed by Claudio Monteverdi sung by luminaries Emma Kirkby, Evelyn Tubb, Mary Nichols, Andrew King, Joseph Cornwell and Simon Grant. With innovative staging, costumes and musical interpretation, director Anthony Rooley revives the bold spirituality and sometimes startlingly sexual nature of these madrigals.