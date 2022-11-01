Not Available

One night, three young women, the neon lights of the boulevards, empty streets, a mall, quiet gardens, the tower plaza, the esplanade of the station, a farewell coffee, a camera, a concert, a terrace, then the city waking up, Montparnasse. Selected at the Directors’ Fortnight, Mikhaël Hers’s third film turns this symbolic Parisian neighborhood into a theatre of feelings. The filmmaker stays close to emotions and films characters who are afraid to reveal themselves and whispered conversations, where silence expresses a lot more than words. The discreet camera follows the characters, sublimates the unspoken words and lets the director offer pure and authentic moments of everyday life, through this simple stroll across the city. A director worth keeping an eye on.