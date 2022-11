Not Available

France's world-famous New Morning jazz club sets the stage for this remarkable performance by the legendary Monty Alexander, who is joined by sensational percussionist Bobby Thomas Jr. and bassist extraordinaire Hassan W. Shakour. Highlights include "David Danced Before the Lord," "Too Marvelous for Words," "Put Your Little Foot Right Out," "Creole Love Call" and an inspired rendition of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry."