Monty Python 2

Not Available

The hotel developer digs the snake nest on the day of the accident and was attacked by the king of snakes. Afterwards, boss Li donated hotel assets for charity and dissatisfied his son Li Zongyao. When he wanted to occupy the hotel, he learned that the group of snakes attacked the hotel when his father started. Using the snake king's serum to do experiments and make a fortune. All evils finally bear fruit, and Li Zongyao and others finally failed to escape the revenge of the Snake King.