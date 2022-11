Not Available

In March 1998 in Aspen, Colorado, the surviving members of the Monty Paython team - John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin - shared a stage together for the first time in 18 years. Even more remarkably, Graham Chapman was tehre too....in an urn! The occasion for this renuion was the US Comedy Arts Festival Tribute to Monty Python, hosted by Robert Klien in front of a live audience.