1979

Monty Python's Life of Brian

  • Comedy

Release Date

August 16th, 1979

Studio

HandMade Films

A brilliant parody from the British comedy group Monty Python about the history of (not Jesus but the boy born right next door to The Manger, Brian). A Terry Jones directed film from 1979 that has since gained cult status. What many fans don't know is that this movie might never have happened if not for the financial assistance of George Harrison (of The Beatles).

Cast

Graham ChapmanBrian Cohen
John CleeseArthur
Terry GilliamCrucifee
Eric IdleMr. Cheeky
Terry JonesMandy Cohan
Michael PalinWise Man #3

