Monty Python's Life of Brian

A brilliant parody from the British comedy group Monty Python about the history of (not Jesus but the boy born right next door to The Manger, Brian). A Terry Jones directed film from 1979 that has since gained cult status. What many fans don't know is that this movie might never have happened if not for the financial assistance of George Harrison (of The Beatles).
|Graham Chapman
|Brian Cohen
|John Cleese
|Arthur
|Terry Gilliam
|Crucifee
|Eric Idle
|Mr. Cheeky
|Terry Jones
|Mandy Cohan
|Michael Palin
|Wise Man #3
