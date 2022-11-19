Monty Python's Flying Circus - Eric Idle's Personal Best

Not Available

The SAINTS of SATIRE, The LORDS of LAUGHTER, The HIGH PRIESTS of LOW COMEDY have sold out once again. Eric Idle--the outrageously successful actor, writer, composer, director, producer and Broadway impresario--is not satisfied yet. Determined to reshape the entire entertainment world in his image, Eric has gathered what he considers to be the very best Monty Python material of the entire four-year run and squeezed it all into one convenient package. This one. He's even created all-new, never-before-seen material exclusively for this DVD. It's amazing what some zillionaire mega-stars will do for a few extra shillings, isn't it?