Monty Python's Flying Circus - Graham Chapman's Personal Best

The LORDS of LAUGHTER--The SAINTS of SATIRE--The HIGH PRIESTS of LOW COMEDY--have sold out once again. Some say you can't take it with you. Others just refuse to go. Graham Chapman--doctor, tall actor, self-wrestler and really famous dead guy--is the latter. Chapman has a least 8 movie and TV appearances to his credit since he passed away in 1989 making him the most prolific corpse since Elvis. This DVD GRAHAM CHAPMAN'S PERSONAL BEST makes 9. In a comprehensive tribute written by the remaining members of the incomparable Monty Python's Flying Circus this program includes the sketches they believe Chapman would have called his very favorites. Of course they could be wrong.