Monument: ett TV-experiment med superkändisar

The film shows electronically dissolved and distorted images of well-known celebrities, framed by a psychedelic musical setting. Ture Sjölander is an early pioneer of computer animation. Beginning in 1964, his electronic images were being broadcast by Sveriges Television AB (SVT), include productions; "Time" (1965/66 Ture Sjölander and Bror Wikström), "Monument" (1968 Ture Sjölander and Lars Weck) and "Space in the Brain" (1969 Ture Sjölander, Bror Wikström, Sven Höglund and Lasse Svanberg).