Not Available

Monument: ett TV-experiment med superkändisar

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The film shows electronically dissolved and distorted images of well-known celebrities, framed by a psychedelic musical setting. Ture Sjölander is an early pioneer of computer animation. Beginning in 1964, his electronic images were being broadcast by Sveriges Television AB (SVT), include productions; "Time" (1965/66 Ture Sjölander and Bror Wikström), "Monument" (1968 Ture Sjölander and Lars Weck) and "Space in the Brain" (1969 Ture Sjölander, Bror Wikström, Sven Höglund and Lasse Svanberg).

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images