Not Available

Hot House has erected a healthy serving of 'Monumental Ass' in this tribute to super-ripped studs with amazing, satisfying butts. And, on top of it all are big, juicy cocks ready to satisfy all those eager holes! Director Nick Foxx delivers eight statue-worthy studs in energized rimming, sucking and fucking action. The cast, including A-Team Exclusives Chris Bines, Austin Wolf, Nick Sterling and Sebastian Kross, as well as fan favorites Jimmie Slater, Tryp Bates and Alexander Gustavo, deliver monumental sexual performances. Jimmie Slater surrenders his ass to Chris Bines as they fuck in multiple ass-stretching positions. Nick Sterling has his way with Tryp Bates before flipping and taking an anal pounding himself.