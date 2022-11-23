Not Available

A ski film unlike any other, Monumental: Skiing Our National Parks celebrates the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service by paying homage to these monuments of nature and solitude, reminding us skiers where we came from, and that we belong to something greater than ourselves. Follow contemporary explorers through the lens of KGB Productions with skiers Andy Mahre, Lynsey Dyer, Griffin Post, Colter Hinchliffe, Kalen Thorien, Greg Hill, Max Hammer, and Connery Lundin at Yellowstone National Park, Yosemite National Park, Grand Teton National Park, Glacier National Park, and Olympic National Park.