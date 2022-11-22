Mood Machine

Not Available

If we compacted the human emotional range into a few minutes, what might it look like? From the Artistic Director of Australian Dance Theatre, Garry Stewart, this is a dazzlingly baroque explosion of imagery set to a wildly unexpected electronic score. It explores the choreographic possibilities of the gestures and facial expressions that constitute human emotion. The physicality of these emotions are universal and can be read from one cultural group to another. The way in which emotions are expressed by the body is a type of dance if we think of ‘dance' as being underpinned by kinetics and rhythmic patterns of the body.