Not Available

Recently separated from her long-term boyfriend, Jackie has given up on love and relies on her mood ring to guide her, since unlike her heart, the mood ring has never steered her wrong before. She works as a reporter for a respected women's fashion magazine looking for the story that will put her in the limelight. The problem is that her boss only assigns her to the "fluffy" stories, instead of the hardcore news she longs to do. Finally, Jackie is elated to be assigned to a story that will test her true talent and abilities. Then she meets Anthony, a magazine reporter investigating the same leads. What they soon discover together is that sometimes in the search for that "perfect" story, you may just find love!