Moodori is a small village in the mountainous province of Gangwando South Korea. The village revolves around three elderly men named Bong-Gi, Hae-Gu and Bang-Yun. The fortunes of the village gets turned upside when a young man that was passing through town commits suicide there. The young man turns out to be the webmaster for a website centered group assisted suicides. The town of Moodori becomes a destination of sorts for other people looking to commit suicide. Now the three elderly men decides to take advantage of their village’s sudden popularity by opening an inn set up to accommodate the influx of travelers coming to Moodori to end their lives.