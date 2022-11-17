Not Available

Moodtapes: Autumn Whispers, Winter Dreams

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Autumn Whispers...Winter Dreams is a soothing visual journey through one of nature's most spectacular settings...the Colorado Rockies as Autumn gently surrenders to the beckoning call of Winter! Experience the breathtaking beauty...of yellow, gold and red Aspen leaves tingling in the frosty wind...cascading mountain waterfalls and rushing crystalline streams...towering evergreens swaying against snowy mountain peaks...and crystal blue mountain streams etching their way through Winter's gentle blanket of white!

    Cast

