Moodtapes: Contemporary Christmas

Whether trimming your tree or hosting the perfect holiday get-together, Contemporary Christmas will fill your home with the fresh, cheerful and uplifting sights and sounds of the season! Enjoy twelve of your favorite holiday classics, including "Jingle Bells," "Deck the Halls," "Silent Night," "Joy to the World" and more, performed in an exciting new upbeat contemporary style, while enchanting visuals of gentle snowflakes, roaring fireplaces, cozy winter sleighs and the glitter and sparkle of the yuletide season dance across your television screen!