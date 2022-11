Not Available

Moodu Pani (English: The Mist) is a 1980 Indian Tamil thriller film written, directed and filmed by Balu Mahendra and produced by Raja Cine Arts. Starring Shoba and Pratap K. Pothen in the lead roles, with N. Viswanathan, Ganthimathi, Mohan and Bhanu Chander in supporting roles, it is based on the 1978 novel Idhuvum Oru Viduthalai Thaan by Rajendra Kumar.