Moody McCarthy: The Good Jew

Not Available

Moody was born “Matthew” in Syracuse, NY, into a rambunctious household with six siblings. (They're Irish...somebody had to get a nickname.) He began doing comedy in 1992 and was soon hired by Syracuse’s top morning radio show to cover sports and write jokes, his first loves. After six years of working the road, Moody moved to New York City. This millennium has been good to Moody: he’s also been featured on Last Comic Standing, Star Search (the 2003 reboot), and America’s Got Talent. He’s a regular at the best clubs in the land (including the world famous Comedy Cellar) and can be heard on SiriusXM. Moody’s material is described as original but universal, and smart without being trite. Couple that with a disarming stage presence & in-the-moment chops, you’ll see why he’s earned the admiration of his peers for his ability to “go up cold” and turn any setting into a hot room. From corporate outings to pubs, this versatile performer will brighten any event.