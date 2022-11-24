Mookilla Rajyathu

Not Available

The film starts by displaying an antic of Keshavan (Thilakan) who is an inmate of the Kakkanad Mental Hospital. Two other inmates are Benny (Mukesh) and Krishnankutty (Jagathy Sreekumar), along with the female inmate Philomena. By profession Benny is an artist, Krishnankutty is a mechanic and Keshavan had retired from military service. The late Hakeem Rawther too plays as an inmate in a cameo role. The trio chance to come across a newspaper report that Amitabh Bachchan is visiting Ernakulam City for film shooting, near the place they stay. They are soon joined by Venu (Siddique), as the brother of Balan (N.N.Balakrishnan) who takes him to the mental hospital. Venu is a good singer but has a compulsive obsession to singing. Driven by a desire to see Amitabh Bachchan the four of them manage to escape from the mental hospital that night by ripping off the cell warden Ameen (Mala Aravindan). They reach Ernakulam city in a bus, and hilarity starts