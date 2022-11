Not Available

Moomintroll lives in Moominvalley in a tall, cylindrical, blue house built by Moominpappa arter his stormy youth with the Hattifatteners. Moominpappa always carries a black til hat and Moominmamma apron and hand bag. Mommintroll plays with Snorkmaiden, Sniff, Snufkin and Little My. The Groke is a charcter hat most charcters fear.