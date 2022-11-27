Moon Beams

Not Available

While on the run after killing a cop, drug dealer Harry runs into his former flame, Maxine, after three years apart. The two were partners in crime and abusive heroin addicts until they separated and have both grown formatively since they last saw each other. Maxine clings to the rebellious lifestyle she was synonymous for and chastises Harry for growing up to accept the "system" - completely unaware that he is on the lam. Their night spent together consists of catching up, musing on life's societal norms as they come of age, and how maybe they ended their relationship too soon.