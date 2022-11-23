Not Available

A wonderfully sustained feature debut from Philip John (who directed episodes of Downton Abbey and Outlander), this anarchic coming-of-age story makes the very best of some stunning Scottish locations. It follows the misadventures of two teenage step brothers (Jack Parry-Jones and Christy O’Donnell) as they head off on a road trip across Scotland, with their relationship challenged by Caitlin (a charismatic Tara Lee), the free spirited and enigmatic girl who comes between them. Cameos from Denis Lawson and Shauna Macdonald and Anton Newcombe’s soundtrack add much to the film.