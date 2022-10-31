Not Available

Zeta has a month to hand in a novel she has been commissioned to write and every day she searches for inspiration among the strange customers who are regulars at the Café Rossignol. There she becomes close to Alicia, a pretty waitress who doesn't want to fall in love; she gets to know Pascal, the owner of the bar and a cabaret artist who is nervously waiting for the arrival of his old friends and lovers Irene and Kurt. Or she leaves with Don José another regular who is tormented by a letter he doesn't dare to open. They all want to change their lives. The moment has come to be brave and try to do the impossible. Can they put the moon in a bottle..?