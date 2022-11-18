Not Available

On July 16, 1969, the world watches as the three Apollo 11 astronauts attempt the impossible: to ride a controlled explosion off Planet Earth, land on another celestial body and return home. As the nine-day mission proceeds, audio from mission control captures the drama as it unfolds—each moment revealing new dangers, new decisions and new wonders. For the first time on television, this documentary utilizes “lost tapes” of the astronauts, recorded before and after the mission, along with rare film and photos. The documentary reveals the doubts and fears of the astronauts as they stand on the brink of history. The mission was nearly aborted twice, as the crew faced a mysterious alarm sounding in the spacecraft, and when fuel levels ran dangerously low. On the 50th anniversary of NASA’s most audacious achievement, Moon Landing: The Lost Tapes reveals the incredible true story of mankind’s greatest leap.