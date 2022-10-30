Not Available

Moon Man

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cartoon Saloon

One night, a shooting star appears, whizzing through outer space towards the moon. Moon Man seizes his chance, grabs the speeding comet by the tail and hitches a ride to earth. This 'attack from outer space' sets the alarm bells ringing in the Presidential Headquarters. While escaping the President and his soldiers, Moon Man sets off on a long journey and marvels at the many wonders the earth has to offer – and he realizes how much children love and need him.

Cast

Katharina ThalbachMondmann
Ulrich TukurPresident
Corinna HarfouchConquista
Ulrich NoethenVater
Tomi UngererErzähler

View Full Cast >

Images