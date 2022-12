Not Available

Adrian, Sumner, and Cody live greasy, weird lives down in the south land of Arkansas. Part documentary, part mockumentary, this film follows the boys' filmmaking endeavors over the course of a year. Everything seems to be going smoothly, until one day, their most popular character "The Mid Man" escapes from the fictional world and wreaks havoc when he discovers that he's a one note joke created by a group of stoned burnouts.