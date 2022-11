Not Available

After his village is attacked, a cowboy steals a black sphere. The mysterious object changes hands and it finally arrives to a bandit camp. The Indian girl who is carrying the sphere is captured and tied to a big cross. The cowboy confronts the bandits, in the attempt to have the sphere back, but they are all distracted by the arrive of the obscure owner of the craved object. The fight is ruthless, dramatic. Only the girl tries to escape, but she will have to meet her fate.