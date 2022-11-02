1941

Moon Over Miami

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 3rd, 1941

Studio

20th Century Fox

Kay, Barbara and Susan Latimer come into a small legacy when they expected a large one, then abandon the Texas greasy-spoon where they work to hunt in Miami for rich husbands, said to be plentiful there. Barbara and Susan posing as the secretary and maid of "wealthy" Kay, they check into a posh hotel, and soon Kay is in the delightful predicament of being pursued by two handsome, wealthy bachelors at once. But Musical Comedy Complications arise...

Cast

Betty GrableKathryn 'Kay' Latimer, also called Miss Adams
Robert CummingsJeffrey 'Jeff' Boulton II
Jack HaleyJack O'Hara
Carole LandisBarbara Latimer, aka Miss Sears
Charlotte GreenwoodAunt Susan 'Sue' Latimer
Cobina WrightConnie Fentress

