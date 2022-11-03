Not Available

Moon Over Tao: Makaraga

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A retired warrior comes to see his former lord and learns that someone is making indestructible swords from some unknown metal. He is sent together with a swordsman to investigate the source. Along the way they meet a young girl working as a beekeeper. She is later witness to the appearance of three strange females from another dimension. They are searching for a lost weapon that has landed on earth and as one of them lay dying she enlists the girl to help them control the strange beast/weapon. Meanwhile the warrior and the swordsman learn that an old nemesis has created the swords from the shell that surrounded the alien weapon. Soon the alien beast/weapon is awakened and battle for control ensues.

Cast

Hiroshi AbeHayate
Yûko MoriyamaAbira / Marien / Kuzto
Sayaka YoshinoRenge
Yukijiro HotaruA Keeper For Arms
Takaaki EnokiKakugyou
Toshiyuki NagashimaSuikyou

