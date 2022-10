Not Available

Moon Rider is a coming-of-age story about the bike rider Rasmus Quaade. The film follows young Rasmus' struggle to become a professional rider, a rough and winding road through hell and back. Shot on fragile Super8 and raw helmet-cam, it is a journey seen from the inside of a young man's head - it is a personal story entrusted to the spectator by Rasmus himself from his intimate diary.