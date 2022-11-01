Moon, Star and Sun

Not Available

A story combined by the lives of three night clubs girls in. Porsche is a once-famous aging night club girl; May is forced to work in a night club in order to pay her step-father's debt; and GiGi needs a huge amount of money in order to help her fiancé. They all know Night Club Girl is not a good reputation job, and they expect to start over again someday. However, it seems they cannot break the "curse" that "Bad girls never have fortune"