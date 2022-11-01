Not Available

Moon, Star and Sun

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A story combined by the lives of three night clubs girls in. Porsche is a once-famous aging night club girl; May is forced to work in a night club in order to pay her step-father's debt; and GiGi needs a huge amount of money in order to help her fiancé. They all know Night Club Girl is not a good reputation job, and they expect to start over again someday. However, it seems they cannot break the "curse" that "Bad girls never have fortune"

Cast

Cherie ChungGiGi
Carol ChengPorsche
Maggie CheungMay/Chu
Woo GamMargarita
Shing Fui-OnBrother Chuen
Wong Chi-KeungMay/Chu's stepfather

