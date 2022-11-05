Moondravadhu Kann

Not Available

[edit] Priya (Monisha), a rich girl, is in love with Sundar (Raja), a poor youth. Priya tries to elope with him but she fails and her father (Vinu Chakravarthy) and her mother (Srividya) lock her in her bedroom. From there, Priya witnesses the murder of Shanthi (Yuvasri) by her husband Sabapathy (Nizhalgal Ravi) in the opposite building. She takes photos of this murder and Sabapathy notices this act. Gopi (Ganeshkar), Shanthi's brother, only knows that his brother-in-law tortured his sister for a long time. He is the only one who suspects Sabapathy whereas their relatives considers him as a perfect gentleman. Gopi files a complaint secretly against Sabapathy. However, Sarath (Sarath Kumar), an honest police officer, gives up the case due to the lack of evidence.