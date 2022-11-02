Moonlight Acoustica

Not Available

Imagine the introduction of Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" for solo piano recast in the style of electronica, but played by live musicians and recorded in high-resolution, 5.1 surround sound. The musical performance on this disc is the result. It's a little bit minimalism, jazz, rock and classical music presented as a structured jam. This unique interplay of musical genres brings out the talents of these incredible players within the structure of a classical masterpiece. You can choose to view video of the amazing music-making or a "heavily filtered" rendition of the HD source footage.