1998

Moonlight Express

  Crime
  Drama
  Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1998

Studio

Hakuhodo Inc.

On the eve of her Japanese wedding, Hitomi (Takako Tokiwa) loses her fiance, Tatsuya, to a car accident. She travels to Hong Kong seeking solace and meets undercover cop Karbo -- a dead ringer for Tatsuya. The duo is forced to take it on the lam when a corrupt colleague frames Karbo, and Hitomi soon finds herself torn between her love for Tatsuya and her blossoming feelings for her fellow fugitive. Leslie Cheung plays Tatsuya and Karbo.

Cast

Takako TokiwaHitomi Kawamura
Yuka HoshinoTomoko
Jack Kao Kuo-HsinGene
Michelle YeohMichelle
MarsOfficer Tung's detective
Rocky LaiTaxi Driver

