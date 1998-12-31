Moonlight Express

1998

On the eve of her Japanese wedding, Hitomi (Takako Tokiwa) loses her fiance, Tatsuya, to a car accident. She travels to Hong Kong seeking solace and meets undercover cop Karbo -- a dead ringer for Tatsuya. The duo is forced to take it on the lam when a corrupt colleague frames Karbo, and Hitomi soon finds herself torn between her love for Tatsuya and her blossoming feelings for her fellow fugitive. Leslie Cheung plays Tatsuya and Karbo.