On the 15th of January 2005, two homeless punks commenced a whirlwind spree of bizarre crimes throughout regional Victoria in Australia. They held up op shops and milk bars, abducted nudists and delinquents, pelted eggs at men and attacked women with salad tongs. Their existence baffled the police and their peculiar and indecent crimes slowly gave them cult status, where they became notoriously known as the legendary "Belgrave Bandits".