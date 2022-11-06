Not Available

With a little-known director and second-string cast, the two-reel Moonlight Nights is typical of these low-budget independent productions. The comedy’s plot is not much: Told by his exasperated father to find a job, a klutzy rich kid named Art (Joe Moore) follows a bevy of dancers to their nightclub, where he tricks the maître d' into hiring him as a waiter. No guest proves safe from Art’s clumsy antics, but the shapely cabaret performers, led by Mademoiselle Fifi (Gloria Joy), dance on in the ensuing chaos.