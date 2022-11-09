Moonlight Palace

Not Available

13 year-old girl Hyunjuli participates in a children’s Korean traditional play rehearsal in Changdeokgung Palace and accidentally falls into another world – the Moonlit Palace. The Moonlit Palace is a fantasy world of mysterious spirits and gods, where a dragon or talking mushrooms are nothing out of ordinary. Meeting new friends, Mr. Squirrel and the warrior Won, Hyunjuli explores this strange yet wonderful world to find a way back home. However, due to the trick of the Blossom Lady, who tries to rule this Moonlit World, Hyunjuli and friends fall into trouble. Will Hyunjuli be able to help her new friends to save their world and return home safely?