Moonlit Flamenco

Granada, 1922. Brilliant composer Manuel de Falla is living in Granada. Plagued by ailments and hypochondria, he’s losing sleep over what is happening to the Cante Jondo (true flamenco song) pushed off stages by new commercial music, and considered by some as marginal, this purest of art forms is in serious danger of dying with the artists that know it. With the help of fellow lovers of flamenco Lorca and Cerón, Falla thinks of a way to bring it back into the spotlight and help preserve it, the first Cante Jondo competition. Bringing amateur singers (from a shabby old man to a cheeky, truly talented kid) to Granada for two unforgettable nights of song that will put Flamenco back on the map.