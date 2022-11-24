Moonnam Pakkam

Not Available

Thampi retired as an accountant from Indian Railway in mid-1980s following his son's death leads a solitary life in his ancestral house. Thampi's grandson Bhasker aka Pachu had completed his medicine from Bangalore. Thampi is excited when his grandson Pachu, comes along with his friends to spend his vacation with grandpa.During the vacation Pachu and his friends often goes to the nearby beach for a swim. During one such visit Pachu and Lopez gets pulled into the ocean and only Lopez manages to escape. . Eventually the body is found on the third day. The funeral is held on the same day and Pachu's friends gets ready to leave the day after. They all visit the beach one last time to say goodbye to Pachu where they see Thampi arriving with priests to perform the funeral rites of Pachu. While performing the "bali", he takes the ultimate decision and walks away into the sea with the "balichoru" in his hands to the shock of all others.