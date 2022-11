Not Available

A couple from Coimbatore, Mani and Achu are just about 3 1/2 feet in height, and they work as housemaids. Although they have a simple life, they are happy and are employed in an old-aged couple's house who treat them as their own. All goes well for Mani and Achu until their employers are killed mysteriously and Mani is framed for the killing. Will he find the real culprit? Will he prove his innocence?