MOONRABBIT

    One of the stories told to the astronauts on board Apollo 11 was the Chinese myth of the moon rabbit and the goddess Chang-e who is said to live on the moon. In a lighthearted exchange, Michael Collins remarked 'OK, we'll keep a close eye out for the bunny girl!' Kate Liston used that story, and its conflation of symbols somehow lost in translation, to make the three-monitor installation Moon Rabbit during her residency in China at the time of the annual mooncake festival. Through the music of the Shangri-Las and using repeated words and phrases, the myth is replayed, subtly undermining the seductive and crass glamour of the Apollo programme. -BALTIC

