Moonshine Movies Presents AV:X.01 - Transambient

Moonshine Movies presents AV:X, the Audio Visual Xperience that comes from the fusion of film and electronic music. Transambient's organic visual mixes open a new chapter in film-making. Taking you on a journey through the landscape of your own imagination, the project presents a startling new take on the world. With musical styles ranging from drum 'n' bass to trance to ambient grooves, the vision behind the project was to create something that wasn't just music with visuals or visuals with music, but a real synergy of the two. 1. Free Range - Justin Eade and Fructose 2. Transambient (Blossom Mix) - Visual Cortex and Mark Summers 3. Coma - Nigel Maudsley, Christos Magganas and Geraint Hughes 4. Headspace - Spiral3 5. Fuzzy Logic - Visual Cortex and Geraint Hughes 6. (R)Evolve - Brian McClave and George Millward 7. Trance of a Lifetime - Graham Daniels, Paul Hithersay and Geraint Hughes 8. Macrobiotic - Visual Cortex and 808 State