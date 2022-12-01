Not Available

Moonship Dispatch is an audiovisual digital travelogue from a team of cosmic wanderers on the Moonship Ra, which set sail from Earth in the Year 2495 BC, during the reign of Userkaf in the Fifth Dynasty of the Egyptian Old Kingdom. This is an era marked by the growing importance of the cult of the sun god Ra. The Moonship is captained by a group of high priests, nobles, educators, intellectuals, artists, and scientists. Pharaoh Userkaf instructed the Moonship to travel through the cosmos after visitation from ancient astronauts, who landed in Egypt with warnings of a cataclysm that would wipe out all planetary existence.