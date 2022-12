Not Available

In the darkest of years, MOONSPELL performed a special live Halloween show, taking place in the South of Portugal in an ancient town named Beja! At the local theatre Pax Julia, originally built in 1928, the band delivered their annual and own brand of Halloween to the world: An exclusive, socially distanced live concert for 300 guests that also was witnessed virtually by the wolfpack worldwide, who had been scattered and lying in wait for this to happen since lockdown began.