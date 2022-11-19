Moonspell: Lusitanian Metal

Not Available

Moonspell is a Portuguese heavy metal band. Formed in 1992, the group released their first EP Under the Moonspell in 1994, a year before the release of their first album Wolfheart. The band quickly gained status and became one of the most recognizable metal bands from Portugal. Live At The City Of Ravens (Metalmania, Poland 2004) 1. Intro 2. In and Above Men 3. From Lowering Skies 4. Alma Mater 5. Vampiria 6. The Southern Deathstyle 7. Everything Invaded 8. Opium 9. Devilred 10. Abysmo 11. Ruin & Misery 12. Mephisto 13. Full Moon Madness