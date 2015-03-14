Moonwalkers

What if Apollo 11 never actually made it? What if, in reality, Stanley Kubrick secretly shot the famous images of the moon landing in a studio, working for the US administration? This is the premise of a totally plausible conspiracy theory that takes us to swinging sixties London, where a stubborn CIA agent will never find Kubrick but is forced to team up with a lousy manager of a seedy rock band to develop the biggest con of all time.
|Rupert Grint
|Jonny
|Ron Perlman
|Kidman
|Robert Sheehan
|Leon
|Stephen Campbell Moore
|Derek Kaye
|John Flanders
|Murphy
|Eric Lampaert
|Glenn
