2015

Moonwalkers

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 14th, 2015

Studio

Nexus Factory

What if Apollo 11 never actually made it? What if, in reality, Stanley Kubrick secretly shot the famous images of the moon landing in a studio, working for the US administration? This is the premise of a totally plausible conspiracy theory that takes us to swinging sixties London, where a stubborn CIA agent will never find Kubrick but is forced to team up with a lousy manager of a seedy rock band to develop the biggest con of all time.

Cast

Rupert GrintJonny
Ron PerlmanKidman
Robert SheehanLeon
Stephen Campbell MooreDerek Kaye
John FlandersMurphy
Eric LampaertGlenn

View Full Cast >

Images