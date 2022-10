Not Available

A village station master stuck in time - rediscovers his love for his wife through a journey of self awareness, propelled by her death- beyond his village and into the real world for the first time. The experience empowers him to rise beyond deep childhood insecurities and complexes triggered by his mother's suicide on his beloved train tracks. The awakening ultimately helps him fight all-enveloping corruption in the railways… and reunite his family – his wife’s last wish.