Not Available

For the first time ever, the Museum of Pop Culture's highly-anticipated Founders Award annual fundraiser event will be free to the public, streaming online Tuesday, December 1 as MoPOP honors Seattle's own Alice in Chains. The one-night-only benefit will be broadcast virtually beginning at 6 p.m. PT featuring unforgettable performances by Alice in Chains, as well as an acclaimed lineup of musicians who will put their own twist on some of the band's most iconic songs.