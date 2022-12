Not Available

Clay-mation character Orel Puppington is a young boy who constantly deviates from his Protestant upbringing. Though his parents, school coach and Rev. Putty clearly impart their religious values upon him, Orel always misunderstands and for some reason believes that smoking crack is a good thing, euthanasia is OK, and impregnating women with a sperm-filled pastry bag is actually a moral thing to do.